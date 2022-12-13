Morses Club (LON:MCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02), with a volume of 4659194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

Morses Club Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.43. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million and a PE ratio of 237.50.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Further Reading

