Morgan Stanley Trims Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Target Price to €50.00

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($53.68) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Befesa from €70.00 ($73.68) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Befesa Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:BFSAF opened at $44.10 on Friday. Befesa has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.
About Befesa
Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
