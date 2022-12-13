Morgan Stanley Lowers Largo (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$10.00

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Largo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. Largo has a fifty-two week low of C$6.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20.

Largo Company Profile

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Largo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

