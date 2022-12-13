Morgan Stanley Boosts National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target to $52.00

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.