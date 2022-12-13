Morgan Stanley Boosts National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target to $52.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.