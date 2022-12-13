Moonriver Price Reaches $7.90 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $46.34 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00044273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,585,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,862,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

