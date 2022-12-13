Moonbeam Price Down 6.9% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $187.86 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00076781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023522 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004771 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,080,216 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

