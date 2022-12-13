Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $15,461,200.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPWR stock traded up $6.93 on Monday, hitting $393.03. 531,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,833. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.47 and a 200-day moving average of $409.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

