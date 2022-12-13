monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $123.10. 39,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 528,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.
monday.com Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.