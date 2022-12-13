monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $123.10. 39,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 528,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in monday.com by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in monday.com by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

