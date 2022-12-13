Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.89. Momentive Global shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 7,433 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Momentive Global Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,000 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

