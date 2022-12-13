Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.77

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 170202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price objective on Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Mogo Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$59.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

