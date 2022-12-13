Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $43.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $33.05 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

