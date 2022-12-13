Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £137.70 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($168.94).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £807.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6,540.00. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.47) to GBX 169 ($2.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 213 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.75 ($2.48).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

