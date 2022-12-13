Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.99 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $9.99 million and $4.95 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

