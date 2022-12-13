MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,493. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

