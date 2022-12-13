Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces — Dividend of $0.69

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.689 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSBIP stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.59.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $741,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $125,296.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.