Midas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.68 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Midas has a total market cap of $86.68 million and approximately $239,540.01 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be purchased for $33.25 or 0.00187222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.06867294 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $18,510.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

