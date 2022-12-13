MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
MGI – Media and Games Invest Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDGIF remained flat at 1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.15. MGI – Media and Games Invest has a 1 year low of 1.67 and a 1 year high of 2.55.
MGI – Media and Games Invest Company Profile
