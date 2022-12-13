MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MGI – Media and Games Invest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDGIF remained flat at 1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.15. MGI – Media and Games Invest has a 1 year low of 1.67 and a 1 year high of 2.55.

Get MGI - Media and Games Invest alerts:

MGI – Media and Games Invest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE operates an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

Receive News & Ratings for MGI - Media and Games Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGI - Media and Games Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.