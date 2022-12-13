MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 303,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 112,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,212. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

