MetisDAO Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.74 or 0.00105458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $82.53 million and $3.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00035022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00240805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.33882334 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,009,065.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

