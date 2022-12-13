Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. 221,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

