Metal (MTL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.66 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and $6.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

