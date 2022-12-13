Metahero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

