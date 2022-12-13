Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $63.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 359,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.