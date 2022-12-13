Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.4% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. 90,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.