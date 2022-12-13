Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,752 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $415,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

MRK stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

