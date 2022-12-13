Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMIZF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.63) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

