MELD Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $933,661.85 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00511214 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.17 or 0.05067302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.74 or 0.30289664 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,014,863 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02078628 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $951,133.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.