Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.50

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
