MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 626.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MDM Permian Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDMP opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04.
MDM Permian Company Profile
