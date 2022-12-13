Maxar Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.2% per year over the last three years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after buying an additional 185,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 177,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.