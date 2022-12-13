Matthew P. Wagner Sells 17,725 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

PACW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 1,098,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

