Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $39,820.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Shares of Mativ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

