Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $39,820.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Mativ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mativ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.