Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total value of $2,234,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,193. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.