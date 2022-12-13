Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total value of $2,234,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,193. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

