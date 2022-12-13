Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 147.17 Average PT from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.81).
Several brokerages recently commented on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.23).
Insider Activity at Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
