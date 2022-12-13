MARBLEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00007740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $47.95 million and $1.35 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.33511928 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,251,061.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

