MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 376.9% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 117,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

