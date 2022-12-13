Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $116.37 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $116.37 million and approximately $553,755.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00020279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00241947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003316 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $614,038.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

