Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $605,788.55 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

