Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Compass Point cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

