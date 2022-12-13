Lynch & Associates IN Sells 3,342 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 10,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

