Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,582. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64.

