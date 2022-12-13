Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of IBM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.98. 201,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,535. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
