Lynch & Associates IN Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.41. 13,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,969. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.29.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

