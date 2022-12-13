Lynch & Associates IN Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,884.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 4.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. 932,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,339,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

