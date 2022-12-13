Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. 218,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

