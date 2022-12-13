Lynch & Associates IN Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

