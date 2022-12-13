Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.05.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.