Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.31.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

