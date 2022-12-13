Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $262.09 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

