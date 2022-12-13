Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 404.7% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

LOWLF traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,825. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of 0.13 and a 1-year high of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.21.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

